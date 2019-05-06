by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., May. 6, 2019 3:00 AM
Kris Jenner is a woman of many talents. Recreating the uncovered male form on paper is now officially among them.
"Dre, we're ready for you!" Kris and Scott Disick's art instructor calls out toward the end of this week's Keeping Up With the Kardashians recap video. Those who watched Sunday's new episode in full already know where this is going, but for anyone who didn't: Dre is the chiseled, tattooed model who's meant to be the pair's drawing subject during what turns out to be an especially funny private lesson at The Artful Bachelorette.
Hardly two seconds after entering the room, Dre situates himself at the front of the class and promptly unwinds the cloth wrap tied around his waist without uttering a word. He's a professional, after all.
"Hello," Scott half-whispers from behind his sketchpad—the jaw drop that follows really gives him away—but his fellow pupil is cracking up already.
"We need some alcohol," Kris tells him between giggles.
Kourtney Kardashian's ex is clearly a little out of his depth during the actual figure drawing class, but it sounds like the experience might've broadened his horizons a bit in a confessional later on.
"I'd like to go to a nudist colony," Scott muses to the KUWTK camera.
"Nudist colony?" Kris whips her head around. "No, were not going to a nudist colony."
"Just to check out what's happening," he continues. "What's hanging around."
The KarJenner mom-ager—bless her sense of humor—gets a serious kick out of that one. And you'd better believe you'll be following suit after watching the silly exchange play out in the video above. Scroll down to see some seriously funny personality pics from Kris and Scott's naked art adventure! We guarantee you'll be laughing just as hard as she is.
Watch the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays at 7.30pm and express play at 1pm AEST.
