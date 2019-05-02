It's been almost a year since Alice Johnson was released from federal prison, but Kim Kardashian is still thinking about her story.

"I told my dad years ago that I was really into criminal justice and he was like, 'This will stress you out so much. You do not really want to take this on,'" says Kanye West's wife in this clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "But I think now, having gotten so deep in helping Alice, I'm really motivated to get to know the law more and fight for people that deserve a second chance, like her."

In the clip, Kim tells mom Kris Jenner exactly how she plans to do that. When Kris walks in on her daughter parsing through a stack of handwritten notes on the sofa, the KKW Beauty founder explains that she's reading letters from inmates who are seeking clemency from life or lengthy sentences.