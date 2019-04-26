Swing and a miss.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian sit down with another healer in Bali. This ceremony comes after their initial one did not go according to plan.
"We didn't really get the emotional connection we were looking for with our first healer," Kim notes to the KUWTK cameras. "So, we were recommended to somebody named Ratu. And I could just feel that we're gonna get exactly what we want from this."
At first, the Kardashian sisters are optimistic about meeting with Ratu as he looks the guru part. "The bun. The jewelry. The long beard of knowledge and wisdom," Khloe lists in a confessional. "This is the one."
Sadly, the Kardashians find themselves disappointed once more as Ratu begins burping during the ceremony. In fact, Kim admits that she "can't handle" burping one bit.
The situation gets more awkward after Ratu covers both Kim and Khloe's heads in sheets.
"What the f--k?" Khloe remarks during the cleaning.
"I'm really scared, you guys," Kim adds.
Although Khloe and Kim complete the ceremony, they walk away very dissatisfied.
"Maybe they're f--cking with us," the Revenge Body host quips later on. "Maybe they're like, 'Oh! Look at these Americans. Let's torture them and we'll call this healing.'"
Ultimately, Kim rules that they likely confused a "healing" with a psychic reading.
Watch their second healing ceremony for yourself in the clip above!
Watch the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays at 7.30pm and express play at 1pm AEST.