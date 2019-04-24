by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 24, 2019 9:02 AM
Khloe Kardashian seems to have heartbreak on the brain.
It's been two months since the reality star and her NBA pro ex Tristan Thompson called it quits amid an alleged cheating scandal purportedly involving Jordyn Woods.
While Khloe and Tristan have since gone their separate ways romantically, the famous mom and dad are seemingly committed to co-parenting their 1-year-old daughter True Thompson, as evidenced by her recent birthday party earlier this month, which they both attended.
However, it seems the events of the last few months are weighing on the Good American mogul's mind because she has continued to share cryptic posts to her Instagram account.
On Tuesday, the posts included a heartbreaking one about a relationship, seemingly aimed at Thompson.
"The saddest thing about our story is that we could have made it work. If you cared about me like I cared about you, you would have fought for me. But you didn't. So its clear, i was right every time that i told you that i loved you more. You always denied it and said you loved me more, but i guess now we know," the post read.
Kardashian also shared another saying that read, "People hate when you show them how it feels to be treated the way they treat you."
However, they were not all on the sad side. One post seemed like a message to supporters. "I want to say thank you to the rare few individuals in my life who have listened without judgment, spoken without prejudice, helped me without entitlement, understood without pretension and loved me without conditions," it read.
Others, like one attributed to Nelson Mandela—"I never lose. I either win or learn,"—were more optimistic.
"A beautiful day begins with a beautiful mindset. When you wake up, take a second to think about what a privilege it is to simply be alive and healthy," another post encouraged. "The moment you start acting like life is blessing. I assure you it will start to feel like one. Time spent appreciating is time worth living."
Khloe Kardashian Gets Her Knee Sucked While Kim Cuts Off Her Hair During a Very "Different" Kind of Healing Ceremony in Bali
