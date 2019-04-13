Khloe Kardashian rang in her daughter True Thompson's birthday weekend with a bit of a gift to herself.

The Good American founder showed off her new 'do on her Instagram Story Saturday morning. Although it may look similar to her white blonde hair style upon first glance, Khloe explained why she made the change and what she did.

Tracey Cunningham did the dye job and Khloe said, "We're going a little darker, just adding more dimension in it."

She continued, "It was great, it was such a moment. I loved it. But it's a lot of upkeep to do that white and I felt like if I didn't have a spray tan, then I didn't look fabulous."

KoKo said she "loved adding more dark" into her hair, which is what is helping to "add more dimension" to the style overall. She talked about her hair while wearing a white Nike sports top and LAJOUX necklace that spelled out "True."