Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Changed Up Her Hair Style Again

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Apr. 13, 2019 3:51 PM

Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian rang in her daughter True Thompson's birthday weekend with a bit of a gift to herself.

The Good American founder showed off her new 'do on her Instagram Story Saturday morning. Although it may look similar to her white blonde hair style upon first glance, Khloe explained why she made the change and what she did.

Tracey Cunningham did the dye job and Khloe said, "We're going a little darker, just adding more dimension in it." 

She continued, "It was great, it was such a moment. I loved it. But it's a lot of upkeep to do that white and I felt like if I didn't have a spray tan, then I didn't look fabulous."

KoKo said she "loved adding more dark" into her hair, which is what is helping to "add more dimension" to the style overall. She talked about her hair while wearing a white Nike sports top and LAJOUX necklace that spelled out "True." 

Photos

Growing Up Kardashian: Khloe Kardashian

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been changing up her hair a bit as of late.

In July, Khloe traded in her long blonde locks for a bob after revealing she hit her weight loss goal. She lost 33 pounds three months after giving birth to True and talked about her motivation and process behind it all.

"After I had True, I didn't put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week," she wrote in a blog post a few days earlier.

She said she "didn't put any pressure" on herself to lose the weight and she prioritized getting back to her "regular routine."

Khloe and Tristan Thompson's daughter turned 1 on Friday, and the entire KarJenner family posted cute photos and even sweeter tributes to the baby girl. Khloe even shared a never-before-seen photo from True's birth in Cleveland and called her daughter her "most precious gift."

In honor of True's birthday and Khloe's new hair, take a look at the photos below to see some of True's best photos.

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Meet True

In celebration of True's 1st birthday, Khloe shared this photo from the day of her birth. The newborn can be seen with her mom in the hospital shortly after her arrival.

True Thompson, Kris Jenner

Instagram

Smiling Sweetie

True enjoys her time on a private jet while Kris Jenner sleeps behind her.

True Thompson

Instagram

Halloween Baby

Kris Jenner took to Instagram on True's birthday to share a series of sweet snaps of her granddaughter, including one from Halloween.

"Happy birthday to our beautiful angel True!!" Kris wrote. "You are ONE today! what a blessing you are to our family... You are the most precious gift, and I love you more than words can say."

True Thompson

Instagram

Magic Hour

In April 2019, Khloe shared this sweet snap of her and her daughter with the lyrics to "You Are My Sunshine."

True Thompson

Instagram

Baby True

Baby True was pretty in pink as she showed off her custom sunnies from Rad + Refined.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Just the 2 of Us

"You and I," Khloe wrote on IG.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Almost 1

True looks so grown up ahead of her first birthday!

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Baby Gossip Sesh

True hangs out with her cousin Chicago West.

True Thompson

Instagram

Story Time

Khloe Kardashian documents her baby girl playing with a doll from the Princess Cupcake Jones book series written by Ylleya Fields.

True Thompson, Penelope Disick

Instagram

Cousin Cuddles

"Thigh Rolls and Hugs," Khloe captioned her adorable daughter with cousin P.

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Almost One

"Happy 10 months my love," Khloe wrote in February 2019.

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Burberry Babe

How cute is True in her pink Burberry sweater dress?!

Dream Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Giving Back

Baby True even helped make cards for the fire men and women.

Dream Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Firehouse Fun

Khloe takes True and her cousin Dream to the local fire station to give thanks to our service men and women.

True Thompson Camping Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

True Goes Camping

"Let's go camping Baby True," Khloe Kardashian wrote, captioning an Instagram post that pictured her daughter enjoying the great outdoors in style. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Snow Buddies

"Mommy and Baby True," Khloe shared on Instagram as her baby sported head-to-toe MOLO. 

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Cousin Love

True bonds with cousin Chicago WestKim Kardashian's daughter and youngest child.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

True's First Christmas

"I  have always looked forward to our annual Christmas Eve party but this year was hands down my favorite!! True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable!! I will forever love and remember our custom made GORGEOUS party outfits by @monicaivena!! Thank you @janellermiller for helping my vision come to life!"

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Like Mother, Like Daughter

How cute and Khloe and True in their matching winter white dresses?!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Winter Wonderland

Khloe and True enjoy the fam's annual Christmas Eve party complete with snow everywhere!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Party Time

"Christmas 2018 oh what a fun night," Khloe share don IG.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Fab Foursome

Stunning! KoKo, True, Kylie and Stormi pose for pics in glittering getups.

True Thompson, North West

Instagram

Merry Christmas

True and North celebrate the holidays together in December 2018.

True Thompson, Penelope Disick

Instagram

How Time Flies

"My soul is complete because of you. Please, Father Time, can you slow down just a little. I love being an Auntie and a Mommy."

True Thompson

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian

Flower Power

The then-six-month-old rocked a white plumeria in her growing locks while on vacation in Bali with the Kardashian family.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

A Baby in Bali

"Life Adventures with True," Khloe wrote on vacation with her daughter.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Stunning Sunset

"In my life, I don't believe I have ever seen a sunset more beautiful than the ones I witnessed in Bali," the Revenge Body host wrote. "Black sand beaches that sparkle and cotton candy sunsets. Thankful for the memories baby True and I are creating."

True Thompson

Instagram

Unicorns Exist

"I always knew unicorns existed," Khloe captioned this pic.

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Love is blind

True took advantage of the sunny weather and got glam with a pair of Gucci sunglasses. The phrase translates from French to "blind for love."

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Pumpkin, Pre-Halloween

Instagram

Getting festive

Aunt Kourtney snapped this cute picture of True while visiting a pumpkin patch in October. True fit in perfectly.

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Books

Well-read

True was all smiles as she sat around some books on a bed. Khloe captioned the picture of her daughter, "I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life. You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE."

True Thompson

Instagram

"My Girl"

Khloe shared this adorable photo of True with her Instagram followers on Sept. 27. She captioned the post, "I've Got Sunshine On A Cloudy Day. Talking About My Girl."

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Mommy and Me

Khloe shares a touching moment with her little one.

Chicago West, True Thompson, Stormi Webster, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Triplets

True hangs out with cousins Chicago West and Stormi Webster.

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Light of My Life

"You are my sunshine! My only sunshine," Khloe captioned this pic.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Pucker Up

While on their first family vacation, the mom and daughter gave the camera their best duck lips for a selfie.

True Thompson

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

"Hi my sweet True!!" the proud mama wrote. "Her chunky thighs are my weakness."

True Thompson, Penelope Disick

Instagram

Playtime With Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter couldn't resist snapping a few photos of her baby cousin.

Chicago West, True Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Tummy Time With Chicago West

"Best friends for life!!!!" Kim Kardashian captioned the sweet photo.

True Thompson

Instagram

Big Yawns

Someone was a little sleepy.

True Thompson

Instagram

Royal Attire

A crown fit for a princess.

True Thompson

Instagram

Pretty Eyes

Look at that face!

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Baby, Daughter

Instagram

Hi Mama!

True showcases her adorable grin.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Chicago West

Twitter

Khloe's Birthday

Kim wished Khloe a happy 34th birthday by posting this sweet pic of cousins Chicago and True looking absolutely adorable.

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, Prince Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Big Half Brother

Tristan shared this first photo of his two kids Prince and True together.

True Thompson

Instagram

Squeaky Clean

Rub-a-dub-dub! It's True in a tub! 

True Thompson

Instagram

Pretty Ballerina

"Baby True! Who is the cutest little munchkin?" the proud mom said in a video of her little one.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Catching Some ZZZ's

"My baby bunny," Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of her bundle of joy napping. 

Photos

See More From True Thompson's Cutest Photos

We're loving the new 'do, Khloe!

Watch the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays at 7.30pm and express play at 11am.

