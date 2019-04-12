Kevin Winter/Getty Images
by Alyssa Morin | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 1:15 PM
The 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has officially started, which means the biggest stars are making their way to Indio, Calif. (if they're not there already) for a weekend full of live music, parties and more.
Among the sea of celebrities attending the larger-than-life fest, Kendall Jenner reveals she's hyped to see her friend, Jaden Smith, and brother-in-law perform. Speaking about Coachella on her podcast, Zaza World Radio on Beats 1 on Apple Music, she gushes that she's "so excited" to see Kanye West's Sunday Service.
"I am so excited for Sunday Service," the fashion model tells her friend and co-host, DJ Daniel Chetrit. "It's gonna be something...something so crazy."
However, there's a slight catch if you're attending the music festival this weekend. Ye won't be there.
"I don't know if anyone has heard about Kanye's Sunday Service, but it's on Easter Sunday, so you guys better be there or be square," the reality TV personality shares.
Don't expect to see the 41-year-old star perform on a huge stage with an elaborate set up. As Kendall puts it, the Sunday Service will "technically be a campsite."
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Of the fashion designer's exclusive event, Daniel recalls one of the "most beautiful" experiences he had.
"I went to one of the Sunday Services and it was one of the best ways to start my day, start my week... it was the most beautiful s--t I'd ever seen," the DJ says. "I just feel like it's going to be so beautiful... really uplifting vibes."
Over the past few months, West has led several musical and spiritual Sunday Services in Calabasas. Recently, North Weststole the show from her dad when she took over the mic!
"It's a very inspirational service where people come together to share music and prayer," a source previously told E! News. "There's a great energy and vibe being out in nature. It's unlike anything else and friends and family have reacted very positively."
The insider added, "It's something Kanye created and looks forward to every week."
Along with Kanye's event, Jenner is also excited to see her pal, Smith.
"I'm a little nervous on how I'm going to react at Coachella," the fashion model says after revealing she cried at one of his first big shows. "I think I might have to leave, just from straight up emotion."
