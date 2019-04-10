Kim Kardashian is shedding some light into Kanye West's mental health.

As fans may recall, the A-list rapper confirmed he has bipolar disorder on his seven-track eighth studio album titled Ye.

"That's my bipolar shit, n---a what / That's my superpower, n---a ain't no disability," he raps in the song "Yikes." "I'm a superhero! I'm a superhero!"

While Kim has remained mostly quiet about her husband's health, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is speaking out in a new interview with Vogue and reiterating her support.

"I think we're in a pretty good place with it now," she shared with the publication. "It is an emotional process, for sure. Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them."