Kim Kardashian is shedding some light into Kanye West's mental health.
As fans may recall, the A-list rapper confirmed he has bipolar disorder on his seven-track eighth studio album titled Ye.
"That's my bipolar shit, n---a what / That's my superpower, n---a ain't no disability," he raps in the song "Yikes." "I'm a superhero! I'm a superhero!"
While Kim has remained mostly quiet about her husband's health, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is speaking out in a new interview with Vogue and reiterating her support.
"I think we're in a pretty good place with it now," she shared with the publication. "It is an emotional process, for sure. Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them."
Kim continued, "For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is. Traveling a lot does set it off, so he doesn't travel as much as he used to. But honestly, I never want to speak for him, because I am not in his mind."
At the same time, the businesswoman and mother explained that there have been some "hurtful" things said on the Internet when people don't know the whole story.
"I think some of the hurtful things that I read online …What is she doing? She's not stopping him…Like it's my fault if he does or says something that they don't agree with? That's my husband," Kim explained. "I share every opinion that I have and let him know when I think something's wrong."
"Or if it comes to him being in the middle of a bipolar episode, I'll do everything to be supportive and help to calm the situation," she added.
In the candid interview, the proud mother to North West, Saint West and Chicago West also takes time to gush about her husband's sense of style.
When looking back on Kanye's offer to give his wife a "fashion makeover," Kim assures fans she wasn't offended at all.
"I saw what a response I got—he was right. He's been my go-to stylist ever since," she shared. "I've always admired how he's marketed things or come up with ideas for his videos and his looks—he thinks ahead."
Vogue's May 2019 issue is available on newsstands in New York and Los Angeles April 16. The issue will become available nationwide on April 23.
