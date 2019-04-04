BRAND NEW
Spill the Tea! Kourtney Kardashian Reminds Kim & Kris Why Scott Disick Has Been "Banned" From Family Trips

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 8:00 AM

Will Scott Disick harsh Kourtney Kardashian's Zen mood?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, during a tea ceremony, the mother of three contemplates whether she wants to invite Lord Disick on a family trip to Bali.

"We have decided to go to Bali for our family vacation," the KUWTK star notes in a confessional. "I think we're gonna do a lot of stuff like this tea ceremony, connect with yourself and breathe and sit in silence with your thoughts."

With the getaway right around the corner, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner find themselves inquiring about Scott's invite.

"I think it'll be fun if Scott goes," the momager states to Kim and Kourtney.

Since Kourtney previously "banned" Scott from family trips, it's understandable that Kourtney finds herself doubting whether the reformed bad boy should attend.

"Okay, but that's up to me!" Kourtney responds. "Do you remember Costa Rica?"

As fans may recall, Scott caused controversy on the Costa Rica trip by bringing an unwanted plus one on the getaway.

"I haven't invited Scott on the trip," Kris' oldest confesses later on. "I feel hesitant to invite him because, after the last family trip he was on, he flew out a girl on the trip and I'm just not looking to have that again."

Watch Kris, Kourtney and Kim's tea ceremony for yourself in the clip above! And for more KUWTK videos head to our YouTube channel.

Watch the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays at 7.30pm and express play at 11am.

