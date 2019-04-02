When it comes to a healthy lifestyle, Kourtney Kardashian is all about that organic life.

From the kitchen to the dinner table, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is careful about what she puts into her family's body.

At the same time, she's also very aware of the ingredients used in beauty products.

"I try to use all natural beauty products," she explained to Vogue when celebrating the launch of her new site Poosh.

At the same time, the mother-of-three is honest in the fact that not everything in her kit is 100 percent organic. "It's all about living your best life and embracing the fact that it's not perfect," she shared with the publication. "I'm only human."