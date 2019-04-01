BRAND NEW
MONDAYS 7.30PM

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are in a ''Really Good Place'' After Family Vacation With Baby Stormi

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Apr. 1, 2019 4:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott "are in a really good place" after heating things up in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Since the "Sicko Mode" rapper is currently on break from his Astroworld tour, he spent time with his "girl" and 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, on their tropical vacation. The two lovebirds appeared to enjoy their romantic getaway, so much so, that a source tells E! News they have "mended their relationship."

"Kylie and Travis have mended their relationship and are in a really good place now," the insider reveals. "They truly needed this vacation and alone time with one another."

The famous couple spent "a lot of time" together "to talk things over" and were able to "relax" on their family trip.

In fact, the source says Kylie is even more smitten with her 27-year-old beau. "Every time Kylie see's Travis interacting with Stormi and being a great father, she falls in love with him even more."

Read

Kylie Jenner Wears Sexy White Outfit on Vacation and Travis Scott Definitely Approves

"It was great for them to spend time together as a family, and Kylie feels more at ease about their relationship and where she stands with him," the source adds.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

A second source confirms the couple savored every minute of family time during their Mexico vacation.

"They had a great time with Stormi," the source shares with E! News. "They both played with her on the beach and the pool. Stormi was walking all around and didn't want to sit down. She had lots of energy, but Kylie spent lots of time picking her up cuddling and kissing her too."

Moreover, the two lovebirds were able to have some alone time.

After putting "Stormi to bed, they seemed happy and spent time in the private movie theatre and getting massages in the spa room," the same source says.

Earlier today, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a special moment between Travis and their daughter.

The 27-year-old rapper tried helping Stormi down a flight of stairs, and she adorably held a hot pink purse that she just couldn't "let go of."

The two have since "returned to LA" and are "looking happy and refreshed."

If anything, Travis "promised he will be spending his time at home with Kylie and Stormi," according to the first source. "Kylie is really happy to have Travis home."

Watch the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays at 7.30pm and express play at 11am.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Stormi Webster , Kardashians , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Scott Disick Takes MJ on an Adorable High Tea Date

Kim Kardashian Shows Kylie Jenner Baby No. 4's Ultrasound

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1601

See Kim Kardashian Sit Down With Kanye West's Estranged Friend After Twitter Beef on KUWTK

Is Kim Kardashian Ready to Move to Chicago?

"KUWTK" Katch-Up (S16 Ep1): Chicago Loyalty

Kim Kardashian, North West, JoJo Siwa

North West Has the "Best Day Ever" While Hanging Out With JoJo Siwa

"KUWTK" Proves Family Is The Real Gold This Season

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.