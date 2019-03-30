Saturdays are for selfies in the Kardashian-West home.

Kim Kardashian kicked off her weekend with a sweet selfie of herself and her family of five: husband Kanye West daughters North West and Chicago West and son Saint West.

In the photo, Kim is blowing a kiss at the camera while Saint has his mouth open and is holding onto his mom's arm. Meanwhile, North is smiling at the camera and Chicago is laying on her dad's stomach.

"Morning," she captioned it.

The KKW Beauty's comments section was filled with loving replies. Kim's BFF Jonathan Cheban, for instance, wrote, "I'm ready to have kids..because of this pic!!"

Winnie Harlow added, "Designated babysitter right here!!!"