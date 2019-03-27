RETURNS
"My Family Was Ruined!" See Khloe Kardashian Sob Over Tristan Thompson & Jordyn Woods' Cheating Scandal on KUWTK

by Brett Malec | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 9:10 AM

Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is going to be an emotional roller coaster for Khloe Kardashian.

In the just-released supertease for the highly anticipated new season of the hit E! series, which returns this Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!, the new mom cries over beau Tristan Thompson, who was recently at the center of an alleged cheating scandal involving Kylie Jenner's longtime BFF Jordyn Woods.

"It just sucks it has to be so public," True Thompson's mom cries in the dramatic video. "I'm not just a TV show. Like, this is my life."

Later, Khloe adds, "Tristan might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever."

Khloe then yells at someone over the phone, "My family was ruined!"

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are contemplating on relocating their family. "Moving to Chicago might be my breaking point," Kim admits.

Tristan Thompson or Jordyn Woods: Who's to Blame?

Jordyn also makes an appearance in the clip alongside Kylie at a family event where Kris Jenner cheers, "Here's to Jordyn and Kylie!"

Kylie later says, "I just hope that there's a light at the end of this tunnel, but I don't see it right now."

As for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, Kourtney is asked, "How many people have you been in love with?" to which she answers with a smile, "One."

"I didn't think that I was going to have happiness again," Scott adds.

The emotional promo ends with Khloe sobbing in a confessional. "True's the best thing that's happened to me, ever," Khloe says. "Sometimes the world forgets just to be kind and that we're all going through something. Maybe just be a little more understanding because it f--king sucks."

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns on E! for a new season on Monday, April 1.

