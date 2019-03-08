Chicago West is taking to new heights.

The youngest member of the Kardashian-West family is on the move—and doing it in style thanks to her famous mom's heels. Yup, Chicago may be only 1, but she's already perfecting the art of walking in pumps.

In videos Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story, you can see the tot impressively walk around in her famous mama's neon yellow heels. The budding fashionista also had her eye on an accessory, so her famous mom handed her what appeared to be a pint-sized Hermès Kelly bag to carry around.

The reality star also showed her daughter how to open it and pull out a coordinating cross-body strap for the bag. Needless to say, the youngest Kardashian-West is already figuring out her personal style.