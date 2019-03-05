Let the good times roll!

As Kylie Jenner kicked off a brand-new week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to have some fun with her closest family and friends.

How does a private roller skating party sound for a Monday night?

E! News has learned the businesswoman organized a celebration for her assistant Victoria Villarroel's birthday at Skateland in Northridge, Calif.

As seen on Instagram Stories, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner joined in on the fun that also included special guests Tyler the Creator, Fai Khandra, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Tiffany Sorya.