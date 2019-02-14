When it comes to holidays, birthday parties and themes, the Kardashian-Jenners go above and beyond.

Remember Stormi Webster's party last weekend? Kylie Jenner threw the most extravagant party for her 1-year-old daughter. It looked like a mini theme park, and tbh, any grown adult would yearn for that kind of event.

So yeah, the Kardashian-Jenners are always outdoing themselves when it comes to celebrations.

And Valentine's Day is no different.

In fact, the love-filled holiday is just as big of a deal as the famous family's Christmas card and annual soriée.

Rob Kardashian, Kylie, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian all took to social media to share the sweet and over-the-top gifts they surprised their kids with.

From grand heart-shaped tunnels filled with roses to larger-than-life stuffed animals, the Kardashian-Jenner kids won't forget this Valentine's Day.

Aside from their ostentatious presents, each family member's houses were decked out with fun and festive decorations that would put any Bachelor set to shame.