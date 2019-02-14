Instagram
When it comes to holidays, birthday parties and themes, the Kardashian-Jenners go above and beyond.
Remember Stormi Webster's party last weekend? Kylie Jenner threw the most extravagant party for her 1-year-old daughter. It looked like a mini theme park, and tbh, any grown adult would yearn for that kind of event.
So yeah, the Kardashian-Jenners are always outdoing themselves when it comes to celebrations.
And Valentine's Day is no different.
In fact, the love-filled holiday is just as big of a deal as the famous family's Christmas card and annual soriée.
Rob Kardashian, Kylie, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian all took to social media to share the sweet and over-the-top gifts they surprised their kids with.
the Kardashian-Jenner kids won't forget this Valentine's Day.
Aside from their ostentatious presents, each family member's houses were decked out with fun and festive decorations
While Kim Kardashian has yet to share what she surprised her kids with this Valentine's Day, it seems she was serenaded by Kenny G. "Best husband award goes to mine," she snapped on Instagram Stories. "Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!!"
While it seems Khloe and her daughter True Thompson are keeping things low-key today, the two wore matching blush-colored co-ord sets.
Rob Kardashian's baby girl, Dream Kardashian, seemed to have a cozy day, too.
She was surrounded by big stuffed animals, including a larger-than-life Hello Kitty toy, and a "Be Mine" red purse.
As for Stormi? The 1-year-old looked in awe of the heart-shaped tunnels, roses and candles that enveloped her.
Even the 21-year-old star was shocked, because she captioned her post, "must be dreaming!!"
To see how the Kardashian-Jenner kids spent Valentine's Day, keep scrolling through our gallery.
It just might give you inspo for next year, because we don't mind walking into a house full of heart-shaped tunnels.
What in Carnation!
Just like Stormi's first birthday party, her Valentine's Day gifts were over-the-top and oh-so-sweet. "Must be dreaming," Kylie wrote on Instagram—she snapped a pic and video of the grand display, which featured several heart-shaped tunnels filled with roses. It would put any The Bachelor set to shame.
"Be Mine"
"Happy Valentine’s Day baby girl," the 31-year-old star wrote on Twitter. "Daddy LOVES YOU." His bundle of joy was surrounded by big stuffed animals, including a larger-than-life Hello Kitty toy and an adorable "Be Mine" purse.
Xoxo
It looks like it's a cozy mother-daughter kind of day for True and Khloe. The reality TV personality snapped a selfie with her baby girl, who was wearing an adorable heart-print pajama set.
Outfit Change
Khloe snapped more photos of her baby girl throughout the day, but this time True was wearing a new outfit. In fact, the two wore matching blush-colored co-ord sets for the holiday.
Special Delivery
Just days after getting her first haircut in six years, it looks like Penelope is not only enjoying her new 'do but her V-Day gifts as well. Kourtney snapped a quick pic of her daughter ready to open a grand present, which was decorated in festive wrapping paper.
Happy V-Day to the Kardashian-Jenners!