In the words of Kendall Jenner, "I definitely feel, and the things people say online are very hurtful."

The 23-year-old supermodel is no stranger to criticism—digital or otherwise. As the second youngest sibling in the most famous reality TV family, Jenner has long been in the spotlight and learned that it can be quite harsh, notably when it comes to her skin.

The Proactiv partner has faced acne for years and reflected on her journey in a new interview with Allure.