Kendall Jenner Got Bangs and People Can't Decide If She Looks More Like Kris or Kylie

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 4:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Instagram, Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

New month, new 'do, right?

Kendall Jenner debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram on Monday that left some of her fans pretty shook. The 23-year-old model added bangs to her hair repertoire and now people can't decide if she looks more like her mom Kris Jenner or little sister Kylie Jenner. Maybe a bit of both?

Kendall posted a slideshow of photos and videos on the social media platform and captioned it "yes, no, maybe so?"

One user wrote, "Look like Kylie here."

Another asserted, "You look so much like your mother."

The back-and-forth comments about which family she resembled more continued to dominate Kendall's Instagram comments section.

Photos

Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

While Kendall has been fairly constant with her hairstyle throughout the years, the KarJenner family is no stranger to changing up their look from time to time.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Instagram

In November, for instance, Kylie revamped her blonde hair into more of a silver wintry look. It was a step cooler after the platinum blonde dye job that she got a few months before that, which helped her transform into a total Barbie lookalike over Halloween.

About a month after the silver, the 21-year-old showed off her blue hair just in time for New Years. She had the blue a few years ago, too. The Kylie Cosmetics owner clearly has no qualms with adventurous colors!

Kylie and Kendall's big sister Kim Kardashian has also toyed with some unorthodox looks. In August, Kim stepped out in Miami rocking a neon green wig, which perfectly matched the highlighter color Lamborghini she arrived in one night as well as the Mercedes G Wagon SUV that she and Kanye West drove around in. Kim now owns her own neon Mercedes G550 thanks to 'Ye.

Kris has rocked her bangs and short hair for as long as anyone can remember. Although the KarJenner momager tends to wear her bangs at an angle, there's no denying that Kendall is a spitting image of her mom. As if we needed bangs to prove that even more!

Will we see the bangs as part of her New York Fashion Week look? Perhaps she'll surprise us yet again with a new 'do.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Kris Jenner , Kylie Jenner , Kim Kardashian , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashians

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mariela, Botched 510

Mariela's Tale of a Surprise Nose Job Abroad Is the Stuff of Nightmares on Botched

Whitney Thore, My Big Fat Fabulous Life

My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Thore Has Her World Rocked By a Disturbing Crime

Abby Lee Miller, Dance Moms

It's Official: Abby Lee Miller Returns for Revealing New Season of Dance Moms

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez's Anniversary Message to Jennifer Lopez Will Make You Melt

Madonna

Madonna to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Kate Middleton

Aw! Kate Middleton Brings a Family Photo to School Show-and-Tell

Presley Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber,Paris Fashion Week

From Kaia Gerber to Ireland Baldwin: See Look-Alike Models With Their Famous Parents

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.