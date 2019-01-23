It's no secret that Kim Kardashian has become a fashion week staple over the last decade and we loving see what she wears to each and every show.

No matter what the reality star chooses to don, she always brings her A-game to the front row. From sexy to fun, she really can do no wrong at Fashion Week.

In June, all eyes were on the KKW Beauty founder when she returned to Paris Fashion Week for the first time after she was held at gunpoint in the city in 2016. It would be an understatement to say that she wowed the crowd.

Kardashian came to the City of Lights to support Virgil Abloh's debut collection for Louis Vuitton. She rocked a bright blue shirt dress with numerous pockets for the occasion.

Since then, the television personality made heads turn when she made a joint appearance with her husband, Kanye West, at the Versace Fall 2019 show. The power pair looked flawless with Kardashian sparkling in a vintage pink Atelier Versace mini dress.