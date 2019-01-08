Kourtney Kardashian is taking over Aspen!

Instead of basking in the sun near her Southern California house, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star headed to the snowy mountains for one of her first 2019 getaways.

As seen on social media, Kourtney was able to enjoy a brief vacation with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. And yes, Luka Sabbat just so happened to find his way on the invite list.

"Kourtney invited Luka to come on the trip with them because he is friends with the whole group of girls and she thought it would be fun. He's been hanging around a lot and Kourtney is always excited to see him," a source shared with E! News. "Luka meshes really well with the group and all of the sisters love having him around."

At one point in the trip, Luka was spotted wearing a Kardashian hat as he rode down the slopes. But before you start looking into the relationship, we're told it's not seriously romantic by any means.