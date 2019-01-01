They're starting off the New Year on a united front!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were by each other's side as they officially welcomed 2019 in Cleveland.

As documented on Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and NBA player headed to the Rumor Bar and Lounge to host a New Year's celebration.

Featuring Jordan Clarkson, Kevin Love and Channing Frye, the party included a giant ice sculpture with the words "Koko and TT 2019."

And when it was time to countdown to midnight, Tristan and Khloe went behind the DJ booth where they shared a kiss on the lips.