Queer Eye fans know and love Karamo Brown as the culture expert in the hit Netflix show.

And, the Fab Five member opened up about his friendship with fellow co-star Antoni Porowski to E! News' Justin Sylvester on Just the Sip podcast. "My castmate from Queer Eye, Antoni, people didn't know that we had an extreme amount of conflict," he shared. "We did not talk to each other at all during season 1, even though we were shooting together."

Despite not getting along in the beginning, Brown explained that when they were filming they always kept it professional and focused on the makeover "hero."

"On camera, it was always about that person and about creating something successful, so that was genuine," the reality TV star said.

He added, "Before we would go on camera, we would say to each other, 'This is not about us. It's about this person.'"

However, it was a different story once they stopped filming.