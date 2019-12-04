EXCLUSIVE!

No GOAT?! Jason Kennedy Reveals Tom Brady's Surprisingly Humble Side

by Brett Malec | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 12:24 PM

What's it really like to hang out with Tom Brady?
 
E!'s Jason Kennedy answered that very question during this morning's Daily Pop. Kennedy dished all about his interview with the six-time Super Bowl champion for the premiere special of In the Room, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. on E!.
 
"It was really cool because, I mean, he hasn't done an interview since 2018. He did that big sit-down with Oprah. And we got over an hour with him and I was so thankful," Kennedy revealed.
 
After getting over some nerves about interviewing the legendary Patriots quarterback, Kennedy revealed a softer side of Brady.
 
"We had wonderful time talking and to watch him come alive when he talks about his kids," he said. "I showed him a bunch of pictures from Gisele to his sons, his daughter there and he just came alive as a dad. He even asked to take the pictures home with him. He's like, 'I want to frame these bad boys.'"

While many sports fans consider Gisele Bundchen's other half to be the greatest quarterback of all time, the father of three is surprisingly humble as Kennedy revealed.
 
"He doesn't really like to be called the GOAT," Kennedy said. "If you show him or talk about his accolades and talk about his success, you visibly see him get uncomfortable 'cause it just kind of makes him feel that way. So he'd rather you insult him jokingly than call him the GOAT. And he also doesn't really like doing interviews, I found that really interesting. He's rather throw a football in front of 80,000 people."
 
To hear the football star talk about his career, his marriage, family life and new Boston sports center TB12, don't miss our exclusive interview during tonight's In the Room at 8 p.m. on E!

