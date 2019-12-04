by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 6:00 AM
How did Tom Brady become the man he is today?
In this preview clip from Wednesday's inaugural In the Room special, the decorated NFL star, loving husband and father of three tells host Jason Kennedy he didn't do it alone.
"There's a lot of important people in my life," Brady says, crediting early role models—his parents and three sisters—for keeping him grounded from a young age. The football icon's present focus on family life feels like proof those influences have indeed left their mark, but they weren't the only ones.
"I think every person I've been around, I've learned something from," he explains, with an air of wisdom perhaps siphoned from one or several of those "great" individuals.
And though Brady's record-breaking career and enviable personal life certainly suggests he's collected all the right lessons along the way, the six-time Super Bowl champion believes there's always more room to grow.
"I try to do the best I can do. And I'm certainly not perfect," the athlete continues, noting areas of his work and home life that he wants "to try to do better at." Like most human beings juggling passion, profession, parenthood and partnership, the scope of Brady's responsibilities are vast. But he does what he can to prioritize.
"I try to keep my priorities in line, you know?" Brady finishes, saying his children, 10-year marriage to Gisele Bundchen and victory-laden run with the New England Patriots take precedence.
"All those things have their nuances and their challenges," he acknowledges. "But if you're committed to 'em and you prioritize 'em, then you figure out how to make 'em work."
Check out the full preview clip above to hear Brady's insights in full.
