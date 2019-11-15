by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 9:30 AM
Want to know more about Tom Bradyand Gisele Bundchen's relationship?
"I think, you know, marriages…they ebb and they flow," the six-time Super Bowl champion tells E! News' Jason Kennedy in this candid promo clip from E!'s brand-new series, In the Room, which promises to take audiences inside celebrity homes for in-depth interviews on a range of topics, from professional ventures to passions to personal updates.
According to today's announcement from E!, the upcoming celebrity-centric program will see Kennedy—veteran co-host of the network's namesake news broadcast—stepping into the host role once again.
"As a skilled interviewer with deep-rooted relationships in the entertainment industry, we're excited to have Jason Kennedy continue in this role as host of E!'s new series In the Room," said Tammy Filler, Executive Vice President & Editor-In-Chief, E! News. "With a well-respected journalist like Jason at the helm, this show will fill a void in the marketplace giving an unfiltered in-depth look into celebrities' lives that viewers can't get anywhere else."
In the Room's official launch is currently set for early 2020. But audiences can get preemptively acquainted with the series' host and format starting Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m., when Jason's conversation with Brady will air in full during a primetime special event. Their intimate sit-down discussion serves as the first of several specials scheduled for release prior to In the Room's full-fledged series debut.
Continuing his comments on maintaining a successful partnership with Bündchen, the Patriots quarterback tells the host doing so can be "challenging" for such ambitious individuals like themselves. "A lot of the times, you know, I'm going one direction, she's going the other," he explains of his 10-year marriage to the supermodel, actor, activist and businessperson, with whom the star QB shares two children. "And it's ships passing in the night."
The key to sustaining a connection, then?
"I think we just have to make sure we take time for one another," Brady continues, seated across from Kennedy at his new TB12 fitness facility. "And I think if you want it to get better and improve, you've gotta communicate. I want to support her and her dreams. She wants to support me and mine."
Check out a preview from their chat in the full clip above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?