There's nothing like closure.

Tyler Henryhelps give that to iZombie actor Robert Buckley to take home to his family in this clip from Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"They're showing me my symbol for father, but they're having me talk about wanting things to be resolved in a closure sense," Tyler says.

The energy Tyler channels seems to be from a very protective contemporary of Robert's father.

"The feeling is like, the person who passes too soon before their time, they're watching over dad like a hawk," the medium explains.

Robert knows exactly who Tyler is talking about.