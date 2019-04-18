Tyler Henry is practiced at spreading serenity through psychic readings, but it looks like the clairvoyant is trying out some new techniques!

The Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry star gives audiences peace of mind the old fashioned way in this highly amusing video that puts a creative spin on your run-of-mill ASMR triggers. (For anyone scratching their heads, ASMR is a popular online trend that's given rise to a whole genre of soothing audio-centric videos whose primary purpose is to relax its viewers.)

Alongside E! personality Dani Fernandez, Tyler enthusiastically tears, plucks and scratches his way through a varied selection of props, including but not limited to: a comb, a stack of coffee filters, a sequin-bound journal and a sealed bag of salted pistachios.

"Oh my god," Tyler whispers—in accordance with traditional ASMR narrative etiquette—after Dani informs him the glittery book jacket he's been stroking "changes colors" with each swipe. "I feel like too much power has been granted to me," he adds.