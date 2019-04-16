Tyler Henry foresees motherhood in Jamie Chung's future, no question. As for how and when, exactly?

Those facets of the actor's future parenting journey might be a little bit more complicated, as the kindhearted clairvoyant explains in this clip from Thursday's season finale of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. Still though, he assures her even they won't prevent her from eventually seeing this vision through, if she decides she wants to.

"I've been trying to kind of figure out whether to say this…but they're bringing me to baby stuff," Tyler tells her first. And right from the start, it's obvious Jamie has been thinking quite a bit about "baby stuff" herself lately, too.

"It's really hot in here," she half-jokes, tugging on the collar of her blouse.

According to Tyler, one of the Gifted star's "big purposes" in this lifetime will indisputably involve becoming a "mother figure" to a child at one point or another. That said, he does go on to warn her about some temporary roadblocks that might pop up along the way.