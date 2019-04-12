by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 8:00 AM
It's no secret Tyler Henry has a gift for getting inside other peoples' heads. But ever wonder what's happening inside his own?
Dr. Drew Pinsky certainly does. The celebrity doctor—who was seriously impressed by the clairvoyant's abilities when they first met for a reading two years ago—is looking for answers to that particular question in this clip from Thursday's season finale of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.
"I'm really excited about today," Tyler tells his mom at the clip's start. She's driving him over to the Peak Brain Institute, where Dr. Drew has arranged for a comprehensive roster of neurological tests. "Ever since I met with Dr. Drew, I was curious—as was he—about what's going on scientifically with my brain," the 23-year-old medium explains, adding that the experience should be "really fascinating" since he's never done anything like this before, despite the fact that he's wanted to for more than a decade.
"I'm really just curious to see if there's any changes that go on during a reading, like, in my brain," he continues. "I know that I get physical effects, I sweat, I feel overwhelmed physically. I'll get pressures and pains. I'll be curious to see if there's any neurological component to it."
When Tyler arrives at the Peak Institute, he meets Dr. Andrew Hill, a leading neuroscientist and—according to Dr. Drew—the "perfect guy to do this."
Do what, exactly? First, the neuro team hooks Tyler up to several machines meant to "map" his brain and gauge baseline attentiveness when he's not communicating with the hereafter. During Thursday's finale episode, they'll repeat those tests while he's in the midst of reading a mystery client selected by Dr. Drew himself.
"Tyler has no idea who he's reading today. But I've asked a friend of mine who himself has an interesting brain, both by virtue of what he's done to it and preexisting," he tells the camera. "And he's a skeptic."
Learn more about Tyler's preliminary neuro exams in the clip above!
Catch brand new episodes of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, Wednesdays 7.30pm AEDT on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?