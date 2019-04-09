by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Apr. 9, 2019 8:00 AM
There are a few things Spencer Pratt's late grandmother couldn't tell her loved ones before she passed away. But with a little facilitating from Tyler Henry, The Hills alum's Nana is getting another chance at parting words several years postmortem.
"It feels like your side of the family was really kind of a big part of why I was supposed to be here today," says the 23-year-old clairvoyant in this moving clip from Thursday's new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. "They're having me talk about your mom."
At this point, he's actually speaking directly to Spencer's mother Janet, who's sitting next to her son on a couch facing Tyler and appears to be the intended recipient of Nana's unearthly message.
"There's this whole acknowledgement of healthcare stuff. There's a feeling of still bringing fresh things, still having things in the room," he relays. "But it's kind of funny because the feeling is like, 'While I'm not fully cognizant to appreciate all these things, I still appreciate that they're being done for me in hindsight.'"
The message conjures up emotional memories for Janet, who explains that she cared for her mother as she struggled with a worsening case of dementia toward the end of her life. "I took her food, I did her shopping, I cleaned her house," Spencer's mom tells Tyler, adding, "I had done everything for her, I did."
When Janet starts tearing up, daughter-in-law Heidi Montag joins her on the couch to provide some hugs and comfort. Standing beside his wife after the reading, Spencer tells the Hollywood Medium camera just how much the reading meant to his mom.
"At the end of my Nana's life, she couldn't communicate," he says. "And she wasn't there to be able to say these things that my mom needed to hear that got to be said through Tyler today, which is a major blessing."
