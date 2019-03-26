Stephanie Beatriz didn't know much about her maternal grandmother before meeting Tyler Henry.

"I don't know what she looked like. I don't know if I'm anything like her," says the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star in this clip from Thursday's new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. Continuing, she tells the clairvoyant, "I would love to know if there are things that I love that she loved too."

When Tyler senses "tragedy" surrounding her late grandma Luna's death, the actor explains that she passed away during childbirth while her mom was still very young. "It was so painful for my mom when she passed away that she just kind of needed to set it aside," she says, as her mother looks on from a monitor in a room nearby.

Even though Stephanie never got to meet her grandmother in person, Tyler tells her they might have had more in common than she realizes. And, despite their lack of earthly contact, Luna seems to know her granddaughter quite well.