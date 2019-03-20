Tyler Henry might have a future in reverse matchmaking.

Assuming Carson Kressley takes his advice, anyway. The clairvoyant has some thoughts about Carson's next romantic endeavor in this clip from Thursday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, which starts with them chatting about the TV personality's love life.

"So, you're going to Florida," Tyler tells him at first. "That'll end up happening."

Sitting opposite him, Carson takes a sip of water before letting him know the vacation's already been planned. "What?! I'm going tomorrow," says the RuPaul's Drag Race judge.

"They're having me talk about hooking…well, OK!" Tyler laughs.

"I'm gonna have a hookup in Florida!" Carson exclaims.

"I think your hookup's awaiting you," the seasoned foreseer goes on to say. But despite his client's enthusiasm, Tyler explains this particular fling could be a bit more complicated than it's worth.