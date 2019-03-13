A spontaneous reading!

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Holly Robinson Peete is asked to step into another room for a reading as Tyler Henry "had a little something come through." This is particularly surprising as both Holly and Tyler are out at a Project Angel Food benefit.

"Have you ever done a reading in a kitchen?" the Meet the Peetes star inquires.

"I think it's probably gonna be the first one," the famed clairvoyant responds.

In order to gain some privacy, Tyler and Holly sit down on a "bag of grain" inside of a pantry. Despite the last minute set-up, Holly is happy to chat with the E! personality.

"I feel like I won the lottery," the 21 Jump Street alum gushes. "I think I must've done something right to have had this opportunity."