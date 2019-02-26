Tyler Henry is dropping a baby bombshell on Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney Lopez!

On Thursday's all-new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the clairvoyant picks up on clues that the celebrity couple might not be done expanding their family of four.

"They're having me joke about kids. They're having me go two, three, two, three, two, three, two, three like back and forth, they keeping saying this. And then, 'Stop!.' Like, 'Halt!'" Tyler tells them in this shocking preview clip. "How many kids do you have?"

"Two," Courtney answers.

"They're having me just talk about overall health and well-being and when it comes to your physical health to be kind of aware or conscientious. How many kids do you see yourself having in your life?" Tyler asks.

"I mean, three at the most and we have two...And he really wants three," she tells him.