Tyler Henry is getting back to his old haunts! (And some new ones, too.)

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry's fourth season officially kicked off tonight. During Thursday's star-studded premiere episode, the lovable clairvoyant mingled with an impressive roster of celebrity relatives, both living and dead.

First, Tyler stopped by Rebel Wilson's place. And, despite the fact that most of her immediate family lives an actual ocean away in Australia, he ended up chatting with several members of the Wilson clan as well.

"Any living family you have questions about?" Tyler asked at the start of their session.

"My sister, Liberty. God, she'll probably hate me bringing her up," Rebel replied, before explaining that Liberty has been going through "a rough patch" recently.

Of course, she didn't really have to explain.