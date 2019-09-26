This 22,000-square-foot oasis proffers every luxury Scott Disick and Sofia Richie can imagine...and then some!

The happy couple goes house shopping in this clip from Sunday's Flip It Like Disick season finale, and it's entirely safe to say both parties are impressed. After a conversation with real estate agent Cooper about putting his current Hidden Hills home on the market led to a subsequent conversation with Sofia about potentially switching residences (to a place she half-joked would hopefully feel like less of a "bachelor pad"), Scott agreed to check out one of the agent's current listings. Which is how the Lord and his lady ended up on this wildly scenic terrace in the heart of Malibu.

"I mean, this house is insane," observes the dad of three, and he's not wrong. Beyond its top-notch coastal views, the $19.9 million estate—previously owned by Kelsey Grammar—features a gorgeous display of outdoor grounds. Highlights include: a pond, swimming pool, gazebo and pair of tennis courts to boot.