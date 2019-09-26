by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Sep. 26, 2019 8:30 AM
This 22,000-square-foot oasis proffers every luxury Scott Disick and Sofia Richie can imagine...and then some!
The happy couple goes house shopping in this clip from Sunday's Flip It Like Disick season finale, and it's entirely safe to say both parties are impressed. After a conversation with real estate agent Cooper about putting his current Hidden Hills home on the market led to a subsequent conversation with Sofia about potentially switching residences (to a place she half-joked would hopefully feel like less of a "bachelor pad"), Scott agreed to check out one of the agent's current listings. Which is how the Lord and his lady ended up on this wildly scenic terrace in the heart of Malibu.
"I mean, this house is insane," observes the dad of three, and he's not wrong. Beyond its top-notch coastal views, the $19.9 million estate—previously owned by Kelsey Grammar—features a gorgeous display of outdoor grounds. Highlights include: a pond, swimming pool, gazebo and pair of tennis courts to boot.
And even though the main home spans 12,000 square feet on its own, there's also a standalone structure for guest quarters. "This is a win-win house," Scott exclaims.
In addition to its ornate four-bedroom, six-bathroom floor plan, the mansion's most over-the-top amenities prove to be its most appealing. At least they do for Lord Disick, who'd love to make use of the extravagant ballroom inside. "Who needs to go all the way to New York for the Met Gala when you've got the Lord's Gala right down the street in my own ballroom?" he quips.
And he's not the only one making plans. When Scott inquires about the estate's monthly landscaping costs, Sofia cuts in to remind him about the "horses" and "horse stable" they're going to keep outside.
So, should we expect to see the pair putting a down payment on this place sometime soon? Or is there a catch here?
Check out the property Scott calls "the sickest thing [he's] ever seen" in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Flip It Like Disick Monday at 8.30pm, only on E!
