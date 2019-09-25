by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 8:30 AM
Is Scott Disick moving to Malibu?
In this clip from Sunday's season finale of Flip It Like Disick, the father of three contemplates leaving his Hidden Hills abode for a residence in the beach-side city. Not to mention, a move allows for Disick to build a home with girlfriend Sofia Richie.
"When I moved in, the house did not look like that," Lionel Richie's daughter notes while looking at real estate shots of Disick's home. "It looked like a bachelor pad."
Of course, Disick doesn't disagree with his lady love, even commenting that she's "calmed me down and made me a better man." Thus, the reality star turned house flipper floats the move to Malibu by the 21-year-old model.
"I love Malibu! I would be down to move to Malibu any day," Richie expresses.
As the twosome talk more seriously about the move, Disick reveals his realtor friend has "sick houses" to show them.
"I think it'd be fun to move," Sofia resolves. "'Cause, then maybe I can put my touches on some things."
While Disick jokes that Richie just wants "big closets," the latter retorts that she'd just "like some involvement." As Sofia describes the Hidden Hills home as "manly" and a "bachelor pad," Scott reminds his girlfriend that he purchased the property before they started dating.
As fans surely recall, Disick nabbed the East Coast style home in early 2016 for almost $6 million. As we reported at the start of September 2019, Disick has listed this property for $13 million through The Agency.
"I feel like it would be nice to start over, now that I think about," Sofia concludes.
See Sofia and Scott contemplate a Malibu move in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Flip It Like Disick Monday at 8.30pm, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?