The Flip It Like Disick team has a $220,000 problem on their hands.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new episode, Willa Ford meets with Benny Luciano and Miki Mor to discuss the latest problem at the Jed Smith house. As Luciano explains to the resident interior designer, a drainage issue has affected the land's elevation and requires nearly a quarter of a million dollars to fix.

"So, listen. Basically, we got a $200,000 problem," the Calabasas Luxury Motorcars owner explains. "So, the drainage problem, all this mess here. It rained, so it sank. The elevation is different."

Thus, Luciano tasks Willa with finding a way to cut her interior design budget to help save money. Understandably, the "I Wanna Be Bad" singer is skeptical that cutting corners will solve this monetary issue.

"Something's cutting. One of you is cutting somewhere," Benny demands to Ford and Mor. "Know there's somewhere we can find something, if it's either in the tile, maybe we do a different brand. What about appliances?"