It's time for Lord Disick to get a new palace.

Scott Disick is putting his expertise in flipping homes to good use, as he's listed his Hidden Hills estate in Los Angeles, Calif. for nearly $13 million. Fans of the reality TV personality might recall that he bought this property for $6 million in 2016. But after giving it some major renovations and adding that Lord Disick touch, he's selling it for almost double the price.

Featuring seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a wine cellar, game room and more, you can easily live large like the Flip It Like Disick star.

According to the listing on The Agency (which may sound familiar to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans as Kyle Richards' husband is the founder and CEO of the business), Scott's humble abode exudes that traditional East Coast-inspired grandeur with a touch of contemporary style. What's more? You can't beat its view, which overlooks the San Gabriel Mountains.