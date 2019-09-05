He's a new man.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Flip It Like Disick, Scott Disick freshens up his look by getting a much-needed haircut. Not only does the Keeping Up With the Kardashians veteran take inches off the top, but he also trims up his naturally-thick beard.

"Looking good! How do you feel?" veteran assistant Lindsay Diamond inquires.

"I feel younger, lighter, fresher," Lord Disick remarks as his barber JC finishes up. "And I'm back, baby."

As Disick checks out JC's work, he jokes that he didn't know if he "still looked like this under it all." Nonetheless, this new 'do has fired up the father of three.

"I feel like with my long hair I've been lagging," the reality star turned house flipper reflects. "I've been moving slower. Projects going slower. Now? Everything can be fresh, clean and moving quickly."

Clearly, Disick has embraced his new mantra as he puts pressure on contractor Miki Mor to get HOA approval for the Jed Smith house.