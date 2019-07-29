Curious to know how house-flipping works on a luxury scale?

Meet Scott Disick's real estate task force! Audiences will get an up-close-and-personal look at the KUWTK star's latest business venture when Flip It Like Disick premieres on E! August 4. But for now, learn a little bit about The Lord and his team of entrepreneurs, contractors and interior design gurus ahead of the reality series' upcoming debut.

With help from Scott's longtime friend Benny Luciano, his trusted contractor Miki Mor (whose talents apparently come with a periodically explosive temper) and musician-turned-designer Willa Ford, this motley crew of property-transformers will spend the season working on high-end real estate projects, many of which will involve celebrity homes.