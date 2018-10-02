Nick Cummins has a tough decision to make on The Bachelor Australia.

Will the 30-year-old athlete give his final rose to early fan-favourite Brooke Blurton, underdog Sophie Tieman, or frontrunner Brittany Hockley?

In a bid to predict which contestant will win the sixth season, E! News has already dissected the wild rumours, examined the odds, and even grilled the Honey Badger about his dream partner.

We also quizzed the eliminated contestants after they left the mansion about their favourites—and their answers are very telling.

Here's who Cass Wood, Dasha Gaivoronski, Cat Henesy-Smith and more think will be the last woman standing (hint: Brittany's name comes up a lot).

CASS

The 23-year-old student is torn between Brittany and Sophie as likely winners (sorry, Brooke). "I think they're both amazing and they both have amazing connections with Nick," Cass told E! News. "I know them so well because we spent so much time together. They each have individual connections with him in different ways. As you can see on TV, they both look very happy."