15 Times Giuliana and Bill Rancic Made Us Say ''Couple Goals'' on Social Media

  By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 6:00 AM

Couple goals.

There's no denying that Giuliana Rancic and Bill Rancic are one of Hollywood's strongest couples. From standing by each other amid health struggles to co-parenting their son Edward Duke Rancic, Giuliana and Bill have proven that they're partners in both life and love.

Don't believe us? Well head to Instagram as their inspiring love story has been well documented on social media.

Whether they're taking sweet selfies or grabbing candid snaps of one another, the Rancics are no strangers to loving tributes online...and we couldn't love it more. Again, couple goals!

For a closer look at Giuliana and Bill's cutest social media moments, be sure to check out the images below.

Photos

Giuliana Rancic's Best Looks

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Birthday Boating

"What a perfect night celebrating Giuliana's Birthday with friends! You are not only an inspiration to so many people but to us as well. Duke and I are so blessed to have you in our lives. We love you forever honey and celebrate you every day."

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Kisses

"Summer Lovin'"

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Happy Family, Happy Place

"Happy Family, Happy Place. Spending the weekend making memories at @waltdisneyworld (p.s. check out my insta story for all the #disneyworld fun!)"

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Candid Moment

"When he gives you a framer and you royally screw it up"

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Summer Lovin'

"Summer Loving!!! #thetruthisonthewater #malibuboats #idaho #wakesurfing #lakelife"

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Snow Bunnies

"Happy Easter from the slopes #happyeaster #skiing #family"

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Pickle Ball Pals

"Another win in the books!! Team Rancic! #pickleball @engagepickleball @gariagolfcar"

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Family Beach Day

"Life's a beach ...and then you head to NYC to host the Grammys #eredcarpet"

Giuliana Rancic, Bill Rancic, Duke

Instagram

Hats Hats Hats

"No, this isn't a photo shoot for a hat company (although these straw hats are the cutest!) It's just a pic of a family that loves boating, fun in the sun, and yes, wearing cute hats (update for those asking: hats by @hemlockhatco)"

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

New Year, Same Power Couple

"Peace out 2017 ✌️ You were so good to our family. We were blessed with abundant happiness, overflowing love and good health. All we can ask for is the same in 2018. Happy New Year to you all! Wishing you love and good health in the new year ❤️"

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Anniversary Cuteness

"About last night....so many [laughs] and [kisses] and [cake] and [champagne] celebrating 10 years of marriage with my ❤️"

Giuliana Rancic, Bill Rancic, Duke

Instagram

Solar Eclipse Fun

"#solareclipse #idaho #withtheboys"

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Happy Wife, Happy Life

"Basically, I'm head over heels in love"

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

A Sunset Moment

"Taking it all in with my ❤️"

Bill Rancic, Giuliana Rancic

Instagram

Date Night

"Date night with this stud @billrancic #loveofmylife #bff4ever #sohappy2gether @rpmsteakchi"

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

