Giuliana Rancic is back!
The long-time E! News host is returning to co-host the nightly news program alongside Jason Kennedy. Just as well as we've gotten to know G over the years, we've also gotten close with her family, especially her hubby Bill Rancic and their oh-so-cute son Duke!
From family vacations on the beach to walking Duke home from school, G has shared some of her most precious family moments with us and we can't wait to see what's in store now that the crew is back in L.A.
Celebrate Giuliana's return to E! News with some of her sweetest moments with Duke in the gallery below!
Boats 'n Hats
"No, this isn't a photo shoot for a hat company (although these straw hats are the cutest!) It's just a pic of a family that loves boating, fun in the sun, and yes, wearing cute hats (update for those asking: hats by @hemlockhatco)"
Back to School Cool
"Amazing back-to-school shopping trip with Duke at @abercrombiekids and they have THE best kid's clothes!!! I'm seriously obsessed and Duke loves them too. Swipe thru pics to see how cute these kid's looks are from sequin flip tees to cute sandals and comfy jeans and they have cool promo this weekend for a super cute water bottle! Love!!!!!! #kidsclothes #backtoschool #abercrombiekids #abercrombiepartner #kidfashion"
4th of July Fun
"Happy 4th of July everyone!!!"
Sweet Moments
"The @Pear app & website launches tomorrow and here now is a sneak peek at some of our fantastic contributors (swipe left!) Pear covers everything from family nutrition, IVF, nursery/kid room decor, fashion, adoption, academics and so much more! Another sneak peek later today but in the meantime you can sign up for @Pear by going to the link in my bio or pearenting.com/membership"
Happiest Place on Earth
"Happy Family, Happy Place. Spending the weekend making memories at @waltdisneyworld (p.s. check out my insta story for all the #disneyworld fun!)"
Tans and Holding Hands
"besitos"
Little Chef
"Love that we can cook a meal (and have fun!) in a spacious @HyattHouse guestroom whenever we're on the road and feel like staying in #WhySettle #HyattHouse #ad"
Christmas Cuties
"It's that time of the year again!!! Duke and I rockin' our @jamminjammies We love their onesies and this brand new style is adorable. The matching sets for the whole family are too cute & make great gifts too shopjamminjammies.com #love #jamminjammies #ad Check out my instastory"
Haircuts by Mom
"Haircuts on the windowsill"
Total Eclipse of the Heart
"#solareclipse #idaho #withtheboys"
Traditions
"Favorite part of my day #walkinghomefromschool"
Mornings With Mom
"Mornings with my little guy"
Mother's Day Moments
"I asked for a hug and he topped it off with a kiss Sending love to all the mommies out there!!! #mothersday"
Snow Day
"Happy Easter from the Rancic family"
Mommy 'n Me
Giuliana takes a moment for herself and baby Duke.
Beach Time
The mother-son duo enjoys a blissful moment at the beach.
Sand Hearts
Giuliana draws Duke's name into the sand.
Out and About
These two are constantly on the go!
Birthday Boy
Giuliana and husband Bill threw Duke a western-themed birthday party.
On the Set
Duke accompanies Giuliana to work.
Time to Walk!
Giuliana helps Duke learn how to walk.
Travel Pals
Duke looks at his mom with excitement after landing in New York.
Twinsies
These two are twinsies in their onesies!
Best Friends
The pair takes a calm moment for themselves.
Crowd Favorites
The cameras love Giuliana and Duke as they make their way outside.
