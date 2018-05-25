TUES - SUN
Rose McGowan and Other Celebrities Are Sharing Their Thoughts on Harvey Weinstein's Arrest

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., May. 25, 2018

Justice is about to be served. 

Early on Friday morning, Harvey Weinstein turned himself into police custody in New York City to face charges for two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. If convicted, he could spend up to 50 years in prison. His arrest is putting the minds of many women in Hollywood at ease. 

Weinstein has been the center of controversy since the bombshell New York Times report that detailed his alleged pattern of sexual abuse in Hollywood. Many celebrities have spoken up about his behavior. Most notably was CITIZEN ROSE star Rose McGowan. What are these actresses saying about this latest arrest? 

Harvey Weinstein Arrested, Charged With Rape and Sex Abuse

Get all the latest details in the clip above. 

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

