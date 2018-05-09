She's finally got a new reputation!

Taylor Swift kicked off her Reputation Stadium Tour on Tuesday evening in Glendale, AZ, and she started off with a bang, and a few bold statements. Before the show, Taylor posted video on her Instagram of a literal olive branch that Katy Perry sent her to bury any bad blood between them.

Then, Taylor took the stage later that evening and commented on her rough year that was due in part to a feud she had with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The musician alluded to being called a "snake" on social media, which was a big source of inspiration for her new and improved reputation. What else did Taylor do to kick off her big night?