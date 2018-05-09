TUES - SUN
6PM

Taylor Swift's Big Return: All the Best Moments From the Kickoff of Her Reputation Stadium Tour

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., May. 9, 2018 5:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

She's finally got a new reputation! 

Taylor Swift kicked off her Reputation Stadium Tour on Tuesday evening in Glendale, AZ, and she started off with a bang, and a few bold statements. Before the show, Taylor posted video on her Instagram of a literal olive branch that Katy Perry sent her to bury any bad blood between them. 

Then, Taylor took the stage later that evening and commented on her rough year that was due in part to a feud she had with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The musician alluded to being called a "snake" on social media, which was a big source of inspiration for her new and improved reputation. What else did Taylor do to kick off her big night? 

Watch

Taylor Swift Performs First Show of Reputation Tour

Get all the details in the clip above!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Sunday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Taylor Swift , Music , Feuds , Katy Perry , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian , Top Stories
Latest News

Taylor Swift's Big Return & How She Overcame Her Haters

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour Costumes Are "Gorgeous!" Vote for Your Favorite Look

Celine Dion, Rene Charles

Céline Dion's Son René-Charles Is a Budding Rap Star on SoundCloud

Christina Aguilera, Liberation

Christina Aguilera Announces Her First Tour Dates in Over a Decade

Nicki Minaj Brings the "Bad Guy" to the 2018 Met Gala

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Announces 2019 Global Tour Dates

Little Big Town, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

2018 CMT Music Awards Nominations Revealed—and Little Big Town Will Host!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.