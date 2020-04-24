Who needs a Zoom happy hour when you could be grabbing (virtual!) drinks with Adam Lambert?

On Thursday evening, the singer—who went from American Idol contestant to rockstar and touring frontman for Queen—was the first-ever guest on E! News and Pop of the Morning co-host Scott Tweedie's new Instagram Live series, HappE! Hour. Adam revealed what's he's been up to while stuck at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, along with his vision for his upcoming solo tour.

The tour is aptly named after his most recent album Velvet, which dropped right when "things started to get crazy with coronavirus," Adam said.

"We thought, people need music right now. They need a little escape," Adam told Scott. "And I think Velvet is a great album to kind of, for 45 minutes or whatever, make yourself a drink, put on a weird outfit and some glitter, and just have some fun."

That's not to say he wasn't just a tad frustrated with the timing of everything. When Scott asked what he thinks people will say about the album years into the future, Adam responded, "I don't know. I think you could say, 'He worked on it for four years to make sure that it was great, released song by song slowly to keep his fans anticipating what was next...and then, the COVID virus hit!'"