Like many others, Chris Hemsworth "overdid it" exercising at the start of self-isolation.

During an exclusive chat with E! News' Scott Tweedie, the Australian superstar gave an update on how he and his family are doing amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the action movie star and his family are safe down under, it's taken some time for Hemsworth to find his routine.

"The first couple of weeks just went mad with the training and nothing else to do. And was like…over did it I think and was exhausted," Hemsworth shared. "So, I've sort of found a balance now."

Of course, the 36-year-old Marvel star has his three children with Elsa Pataky to keep entertained.

"You know, keeping my kids entertained is like training, it's a physical challenge in itself," he quipped.

Unlike in other parts of the world, Hemsworth and his family are able to go out and about in the Australian beach town they reside in.