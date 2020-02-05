It's time to get excited, fashion fans!
#FashionWeekatE has once again arrived and E! is dedicated to giving fans multi-platform coverage (on-air, online and across mobile and social). This means that E! is once again setting up headquarters at Spring Studios—the official home of New York Fashion Week—in order to bring viewers an exclusive and inside look at one of the year's biggest fashion events.
For starters, E! News coverage will feature exclusive fittings, backstage interviews and collection walk-throughs with notable names like Lisa Rinna, Delilah and Amelia Hamlin, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Billy Porter and Brandon Maxwell. Thankfully, fans will be able to consume this content on E! News at 7 a.m. and on Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.
All week long, E! will be following the style icons you love as they experience NYFW first hand. In anticipation of the release of Disney's Mulan in theaters March 27th, we'll meet Mulan herself, Yifei Liu, as she experiences NYFW for the first time, chronicling her designer looks and backstage escapades. BMW of North America is teaming up with fashion designer Jason Wu to create a bold, unconventional Oscars look for E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi to debut on the red carpet. His collection will be on display during NYFW, with E! taking viewers behind the scenes for a special look at his show-stopping designs.
As the official NYFW partner of Spring Studios, and sponsor of E!'s The Rundown and Pop of the Morning, TRESemmé is putting in the work so style enthusiasts everywhere can work it themselves during one of the fashion industry's most highly anticipated events. And, thanks to Nightly Pop sponsor San Diego Tourism, fashionistas can tune in to catch up on the hottest NYFW looks and even hotter takes on this year's styles.
Maarten de Boer/E! Entertainment
Be sure to tune in to Twitter (@enews) for livestreams on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT at Christian Siriano's runway show, Friday, Feb. 7 at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT for a segment with Tan France, Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. ET at Christian Cowan's runway show and Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT for a look at David Dobrik's first fashion week.
In addition to this content, E! will bring fans extensive video, digital look books and round-the-clock editorial on the hottest celebrity-inspired style and beauty at eonline.com. You can keep up with all this and more by following us on Instagram (@stylecollective) and on Twitter (@enews #FashionWeekAtE).
It looks like we've got quite a bit to look forward to this New York Fashion Week. What are you looking forward to most?
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
Tune in to Nightly Pop weeknights at 11.30 p.m. on E!