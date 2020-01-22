RETURNS
Take E! News' Grammy Awards Quiz to Test Your Music Knowledge!

Audiophiles: this quiz is for you!

E! News is testing fans' music knowledge during tomorrow night's Grammys: E!'s Inside Guide special. In this preview clip, Tanya Rad tests co-hosts Erin Lim and Nina Parker's Grammy Awards expertise with a fun trivia game ahead of Sundays 2020 Grammys telecast.

"Question No. 1: how much do you think a Grammy weighs?" Tanya asks.

"Well, they're not very big," Nina says. "I'm gonna go with 2.5 pounds."

"I'm gonna go with 7 pounds," Erin answers.

"Neither of you are correct," Tanya reveals. "Erin's closest, 6 pounds."

Photos

20 Years of the Grammy Awards' Best New Artist Winners

So who broke their Grammy seconds after winning it? Who has won more individual Grammys between Beyoncé and Jay-Z? And which surprising music legends have never won a Grammy?

Take the Grammys trivia quiz by watching the video above and tune in to our Grammys: E!'s Inside Guide preview special Wednesday at 11 p.m.!

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2020 Grammy Awards coverage Monday, 27th Jan. starting at 8am. Catch the repeat show later that night at 6:30pm only on E!

