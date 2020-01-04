Scott Tweedie may be new to E!, but he's a veteran on a red carpet.

At the start of December, the Australian entertainment reporter was named co-host, alongside Lilliana Vazquez, of the New York-based E! News and Pop of the Morning. And we're certainly happy to welcome Tweedie to the E! family as he has already blazed quite a trail for himself down under.

Hailing from Sydney, Tweedie comes to E! News and Pop of the Morning with several impressive credits—including Dancing With The Stars Australia, his own spin-off show for the global smash-hit show, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and Network 10's morning show Studio 10. He also hosted one of the country's most watched weekly music programs, called The Loop.

And that's just some quick highlights from his resume.

Furthermore, Tweedie has paired his A+ reporting skills with a killer red carpet style, making him a perfect fit for the E! team. Whether Tweedie is rocking a classic tuxedo or sleek streetwear, he always looks picture perfect.